Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on former Motor Sich CEO and over 230 Russians

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 April 2023, 14:28
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions on Vyacheslav Boguslaev, the former CEO of Motor Sich [aircraft engine manufacturer], and some Russian citizens.

Source: Zelenskyy's decrees

Details: The list includes several Ukrainians and more than 230 Russians, in addition to Boguslaev.

Besides, 225 companies from Russia were sanctioned.

The sanctions will be in effect for the next 10 years.

Background: 

  • On 22 October 2022, UP learned that the Security Service of Ukraine detained Vyacheslav Boguslaev, the honorary president of Motor Sich, a former member of the Ukrainian Parliament.
  • On 23 October, the SSU confirmed the detention of the president of Motor Sich JSC and the head of the company's foreign economic activity department, as they were suspected of collaborating and aiding the aggressor state.
  • The investigation believes these officials acted in collusion with representatives of the Russian corporation Rostec, which is one of the main arms manufacturers for the Russian Armed Forces, close to the Kremlin. The offenders set up transnational channels for the illegal supply of wholesale consignments of Ukrainian aircraft engines to the aggressor country.

