All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian occupation forces shell Nikopol district four times in one day, injuring civilian

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 20:19
Russian occupation forces shell Nikopol district four times in one day, injuring civilian
A damaged house in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Russian forces shelled the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast four times on Tuesday, 20 June, injuring one civilian, a 74-year-old man.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Over the course of today, enemy forces shelled the Nikopol district four times. They fired more than 20 heavy artillery shells and dropped explosives from a UAV. The city of Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada were hit.

Advertisement:

A 74-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalised with a head injury and a concussion."

Details: Lysak also said a canteen, an administrative building, and a sports facility were damaged. "Eight private residential houses, three cars, and two power lines were also damaged," he added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: