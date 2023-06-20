Russian occupation forces shell Nikopol district four times in one day, injuring civilian

Russian forces shelled the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast four times on Tuesday, 20 June, injuring one civilian, a 74-year-old man.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Over the course of today, enemy forces shelled the Nikopol district four times. They fired more than 20 heavy artillery shells and dropped explosives from a UAV. The city of Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada were hit.

A 74-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalised with a head injury and a concussion."

Details: Lysak also said a canteen, an administrative building, and a sports facility were damaged. "Eight private residential houses, three cars, and two power lines were also damaged," he added.

