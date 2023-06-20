All Sections
Ukraine receives first batch of Ukrainian language textbooks printed in EU

Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 21:43

The first batch of textbooks for the New Ukrainian School curriculum in the Ukrainian language, printed free of charge in the EU, has arrived in Ukraine.

Source: This was announced by Oksen Lisovyi, the Minister of Education and Science, on Tuesday, writes European Pravda.

Quote: "The first batch of New Ukrainian School Ukrainian language textbooks is now in Ukraine. By the end of June, we will have received all 503,000 Ukrainian language textbooks for the 5th grade [10-11-year-olds - ed.], which will be delivered directly to schools by 1 September," the minister wrote on his Facebook page.

Lisovyi said partners from the European Commission agreed to print this edition free of charge last year.

Quote: "We are currently negotiating the printing of another batch of textbooks for other subjects. This is significant assistance from our European friends. I am grateful for their steadfast support for Ukrainian children and teachers," the minister added.

 

The European Commission printed the textbooks from publishers who provided their layouts and printing rights free of charge, Lisovyi noted. The publishing houses are Ranok (Morning) and Osvita (Education). The delivery of the textbooks from the EU to Ukraine was supported by Plan International.

This year the state budget has allocated roughly US$20.5 million in total for the printing of New Ukrainian School textbooks. These funds will be used to publish the following books:

  • 65% of all textbooks required for 6th-grade students;
  • textbooks on the history of Ukraine for the 5th grade;
  • Braille textbooks;
  • textbooks for schools where minority languages are the language of instruction in all subjects for grades 5-6.

Quote: "We are currently negotiating with our partners regarding the printing of the remaining textbooks for grades 5-6. We already have a number of agreements in place, including those with the European Commission. We understand that the availability of textbooks is an issue that worries teachers, schoolchildren and parents. That is why we are doing all we can so that in the new academic year, students in grades 5-6 will [be able to] study according to the new textbooks of the New Ukrainian School [curriculum]," Lisovyi said.

Reminder: The European Commission has offered to create a separate mechanism for long-term financial support for Ukraine in the amount of up to €50 billion.

The proposal to create a mechanism for Ukraine will be considered by the European Parliament and the EU Council within the mid-term review package of the EU Multiannual Financial Framework, and after its adoption, Ukraine will be invited to submit its Recovery Plan.

