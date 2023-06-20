All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Meloni and Macron confirmed further support for Ukraine at a meeting in Paris

European PravdaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 21:52

Following discussions in Paris on Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed their intention to continue supporting Ukraine amid the full-scale Russian invasion.

As reported by "European Pravda" with reference to Rai News.

During a joint press conference, Meloni recalled the supply of the Franco-Italian anti-aircraft missile system SAMP/T to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"There is no doubt that Italy and France will continue to support the Ukrainian cause for as long as necessary, on all levels. If we do not, we will end up not in a world of peace, but in a much more chaotic world, where war is coming to our home.", she emphasised.

In addition, the French president expressed gratitude to the Italian delegation for their support and collaborative efforts in providing assistance to Ukraine.

Giorgia Meloni's visit to France on Tuesday marked her first since assuming office as Italy's head of government in October 2022. Notably, relations between Paris and Rome were somewhat tense, primarily due to disagreements concerning migration policies and criticism of Meloni's right-wing perspectives.

Simultaneously, following the meeting, Meloni informed journalists that "Italy and France are two allied countries, two important countries, central, protagonists in Europe, who should talk to each other at this time when our common interests are very similar."

In response, Macron expressed his belief that Italy and France "can continue to move forward jointly in the coming weeks, months, and years."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: