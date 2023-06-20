Meloni and Macron confirmed further support for Ukraine at a meeting in Paris

Following discussions in Paris on Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed their intention to continue supporting Ukraine amid the full-scale Russian invasion.

During a joint press conference, Meloni recalled the supply of the Franco-Italian anti-aircraft missile system SAMP/T to Ukraine.

"There is no doubt that Italy and France will continue to support the Ukrainian cause for as long as necessary, on all levels. If we do not, we will end up not in a world of peace, but in a much more chaotic world, where war is coming to our home.", she emphasised.

In addition, the French president expressed gratitude to the Italian delegation for their support and collaborative efforts in providing assistance to Ukraine.

Giorgia Meloni's visit to France on Tuesday marked her first since assuming office as Italy's head of government in October 2022. Notably, relations between Paris and Rome were somewhat tense, primarily due to disagreements concerning migration policies and criticism of Meloni's right-wing perspectives.

Simultaneously, following the meeting, Meloni informed journalists that "Italy and France are two allied countries, two important countries, central, protagonists in Europe, who should talk to each other at this time when our common interests are very similar."

In response, Macron expressed his belief that Italy and France "can continue to move forward jointly in the coming weeks, months, and years."

