Zelenskyy cancels visit to Spain due to frontline situation

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 15 May 2024, 09:21
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cancelled his visit to Spain, scheduled for 17 May, due to the challenging frontline situation.

Source: EFE, a Spanish international news agency, citing sources in the Royal Household of Spain, as reported by European Pravda

Details: EFE noted that Spain gave no explanation for the cancellation of the visit.

However, diplomatic sources say that Zelenskyy's trip has been cancelled due to the challenging frontline situation, where Russian occupation forces have launched an offensive in the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

Background:

Zelenskyy's visit to Spain was scheduled for 17 May. As part of this trip, he was to meet with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to sign a security agreement. In addition, the Ukrainian president was to visit Portugal.

The Royal Household of Spain officially confirmed that Zelenskyy would visit Spain on Friday and be hosted by King Felipe VI.

Prior to that, Spanish newspaper El País said that the Ukrainian president would meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and sign a new bilateral security agreement.

Subjects: ZelenskyySpaindiplomatic ties
