US Secretary of State plays guitar in one of Kyiv's bars – video

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has taken part in a performance by a local band at an underground bar in Kyiv on 14 May, singing Neil Young's Rockin' in the Free World.

Source: the owners of the bar confirmed this information to Kyiv Independent, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A video posted on social media Tuesday evening shows Blinken singing and playing guitar with other musicians on stage.

In Kyiv, @SecBlinken plays “Rockin’ in the Free World” in a basement club with a Ukrainian band pic.twitter.com/zsZ3BQr2JK — Michael Birnbaum (@michaelbirnbaum) May 14, 2024

Kyiv Independent contacted the bar, which confirmed that Blinken had played there before but could not provide more information due to security reasons.

Background:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken numerous times about his love for music and he performed a cover of Muddy Waters' song Hoochie Coochie Man at an official event in 2023.

Blinken began his visit to Ukraine on Tuesday, 14 May. During it, he is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

During his speech, Blinken stated that a potential bilateral security agreement with Ukraine will give military assistance in a variety of sectors, bringing the country closer to NATO membership.

