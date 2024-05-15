US Secretary of State plays guitar in one of Kyiv's bars – video
Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 00:10
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has taken part in a performance by a local band at an underground bar in Kyiv on 14 May, singing Neil Young's Rockin' in the Free World.
Source: the owners of the bar confirmed this information to Kyiv Independent, as reported by European Pravda
Details: A video posted on social media Tuesday evening shows Blinken singing and playing guitar with other musicians on stage.
Advertisement:
In Kyiv, @SecBlinken plays “Rockin’ in the Free World” in a basement club with a Ukrainian band pic.twitter.com/zsZ3BQr2JK— Michael Birnbaum (@michaelbirnbaum) May 14, 2024
Kyiv Independent contacted the bar, which confirmed that Blinken had played there before but could not provide more information due to security reasons.
Background:
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken numerous times about his love for music and he performed a cover of Muddy Waters' song Hoochie Coochie Man at an official event in 2023.
- Blinken began his visit to Ukraine on Tuesday, 14 May. During it, he is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
- During his speech, Blinken stated that a potential bilateral security agreement with Ukraine will give military assistance in a variety of sectors, bringing the country closer to NATO membership.
Support UP or become our patron!