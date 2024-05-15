All Sections
Ukrainian defenders repel 18 attacks in Kharkiv front and withdraw from Lukiantsi and Vovchansk – General Staff

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 15 May 2024, 09:14
Screenshot: deepstate map on 15 May

Ukrainian defenders have withdrawn in the areas of Lukiantsi and Vovchansk on the Kharkiv front to save lives and avoid losses.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "The enemy is concentrating its efforts in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as on the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk fronts in Donetsk Oblast.

Our troops repelled 18 enemy attacks on the Kharkiv front.

In certain areas near Lukiantsi and Vovchansk, as a result of enemy fire and assault actions, our troops have manoeuvred and moved to more favourable positions to save the lives of our soldiers and avoid losses. The fighting continues.

Ukrainian soldiers are not allowing the Russian occupiers to gain a foothold. Counterattacks are being carried out. The enemy is being kept under constant control by fire from our artillery and UAV units of the defence forces."

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastwarArmed ForcesGeneral Staff
