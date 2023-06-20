All Sections
"A couple of grenades on their heads": border guards' video shows drone finishing off Russian troops in Bakhmut area

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 20 June 2023, 23:48
A couple of grenades on their heads: border guards' video shows drone finishing off Russian troops in Bakhmut area

Ukrainian border guards have released a video of some strikes on Russian invaders’ positions on the Bakhmut front.

Source: press service of the State Border Service of Ukraine 

Details: The State Border Service of Ukraine reports that during a reconnaissance flight, the border guards’ aerial reconnaissance team found some Russian infantry in their positions. Several of the troops in the aggressor’s rifle unit were already dead, and the position was held by only two invaders.

Quote: "The attack drone operators took up the task of finally neutralising the invaders. The state border fighters threw a couple of VOGs [40-mm fragmentation grenades] on the invaders’ heads. The grenade explosions eliminated the two occupiers, finally freeing the area from Russian invaders."

Advertisement: