Several UAVs crash in New Moscow and Moscow districts
Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 07:32
А Russian news outlet has reported that several drones have crashed in New Moscow and Moscow districts.
Source: Baza, a Russian independent news outlet
Details: Baza has stated that the first drone supposedly exploded in the sky near the village of Lukino in New Moscow.
Emergency services are working at the scene.
In addition, two more drones crashed at around 05:00 in the Naro-Fominsk district of Moscow Oblast, not far from a military unit.
"According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties," Baza adds.
