Ukraine will have its own way of joining NATO – Pentagon

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 09:05

The Pentagon, commenting on Ukraine's potential accession to NATO, has said that Ukraine will have its own way of joining the Alliance.

Source: Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh during a briefing

Singh noted that the USA is "certainly encouraged" by how Sweden moves towards the Alliance.

"When it comes to Ukraine, they will have their own path to NATO ascension," she added.

The representative of the Pentagon emphasised that now the US is focused on ensuring that Ukraine has everything it needs on the battlefield.

"Our efforts right now are focused on the security packages that we're providing, that you see us roll out every week or so, and what we can get to what we can get to them on the battlefield that they need right away," she noted.

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukraine's ambassador to the North Atlantic Alliance, Natalia Halibarenko, said that she believes the Vilnius NATO summit should offer a certain commitment or guarantee of future membership for Kyiv.
  • According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the issue of formally inviting Ukraine to the Alliance will not be considered at the summit in Vilnius.

