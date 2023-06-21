Zelenskyy on Putin's nuclear threats: He loves life, but has lost touch with reality

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not use nuclear weapons, but one cannot be sure about the country's leader, who has lost touch with reality.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the BBC

Quote from Zelenskyy: "He will talk about using nuclear weapons, (but) I don't think he is ready for that because he is afraid for his life, he loves it too much.

But I can't say for sure, especially about a man who has no ties to reality, who in the 21st century unleashed a full-scale war against his neighbour."

Details: At the same time, Zelenskyy reiterated that the leader of the aggressor country began to pose danger to Ukraine in 2014 when it occupied some of its territories for the first time.

Background:

On 16 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the first Russian tactical nuclear warheads were already in Belarus, and the final transfer would be completed by the end of the year.

Defence Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov reported that preparations of nuclear warheads storage facilities continue in Belarus, but Russia has not yet transferred any nuclear weapons to Belarus.

On 20 June, US President Joe Biden said that the threat of Russian President Vladimir Putin using tactical nuclear weapons was "real".

