Putin claims Russian nuclear weapons are already in Belarus

European PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 18:45

On Friday 16 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the first Russian tactical nuclear warheads are already in Belarus, and the final transfer will be completed by the end of the year.

Source: Putin said this at the St Petersburg Economic Forum, reports European Pravda

Quote: "As you know, we negotiated with our allied state, [Belarusian – ed.] President Lukashenko that we will move some of the tactical nuclear weapons to Belarusian territory. It happened. The first nuclear warheads were delivered to the territory of Belarus," the Russian president said.

He added that "by the end of the summer, by the end of the year," all Russian nuclear weapons that are due to be transferred will be on the territory of Belarus.

"We will carry out this goal till the end. It's like an element of deterrence. So that everyone who thinks about inflicting strategic defeat on us does not forget about this circumstance," Putin said.

Background:

