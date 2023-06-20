All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia has not given a single nuclear warhead to Belarus – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 20 June 2023, 17:25
Russia has not given a single nuclear warhead to Belarus – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief
Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Preparations of nuclear warheads storage facilities continue in Belarus, but Russia has not yet transferred any nuclear weapons to Belarus.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov during Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Budanov: "Preparations for the possible transfer [of nuclear warheads to Belarus – ed.] do indeed continue. Storage facilities are being prepared. But as of now, not a single warhead has been transferred."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On Friday 16 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the first Russian tactical nuclear warheads were already in Belarus, and the final transfer will be completed by the end of the year.
  • Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, reported that as of 16 June, there was no evidence to suggest that the actual transfer of tactical nuclear weapons from the Russian Federation to Belarus has begun.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: