All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kyiv Mayor claims "central government" is putting pressure on him

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 21 June 2023, 16:23
Kyiv Mayor claims central government is putting pressure on him
screenshot from video, posted by Vitalii Klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko has said that the capital's administration, and Klitschko personally, are experiencing political pressure, and intimated that it was the "central government" that was exerting this pressure.

Source: Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram

Quote from Klitschko: "There is a fierce campaign to discredit the Kyiv city government and me personally. Relentless searches paralyse the work of city [administration] departments and services. Chaos is being introduced into the capital’s wartime management, and critical infrastructure facilities are not able to keep up with their normal workload. The same documents are being requested again and again…

Advertisement:

They are trying their best to ruin Klitschko’s reputation, but they won’t be able to find anything against me, so they are handing suspicion notices to my subordinates and loudly accusing them of being guilty. But when those cases crumble in court, we won’t be offered any apologies."

Details: Klitschko mentioned the arrest of Roman Tkachuk, director of the Municipal Security Department of the Kyiv City State Administration, suspected of gross negligence that entailed grave consequences.

The Kyiv mayor said he was outraged with Tkachuk’s arrest, particularly given the fact that "not a single district head [in Kyiv] responsible for setting up shelters and in charge of allocating and disbursing [government] funds has been affected".

Klitschko stressed that district heads are accountable to the central government [rather than Klitschko himself and the city administration – ed.] and asked: "So how can we be talking about objectivity and the absence of political motives [in pursuing charges against the Klitschko administration officials, rather than the officials accountable to the central government – ed.]?"

However, Klitschko did not clarify who he thought was responsible for recent political intimidation against him.

Quote from Klitschko: "Someone wants to establish control over the capital once again. Have we already won [in the war against Russia]? Is Klitschko now [Ukraine’s] biggest problem?"

Background

  • On 15 June, Ukrainska Pravda reported that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may soon remove Vitalii Klitschko from the office of the head of the Kyiv City State Administration. Under such circumstances, Klitschko will still remain the mayor of Kyiv.
  • The President’s Office is likely considering appointing Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister of Strategic Industries, as the new head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: