All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kyiv Mayor claims "central government" is putting pressure on him

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 21 June 2023, 16:23
Kyiv Mayor claims central government is putting pressure on him
screenshot from video, posted by Vitalii Klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko has said that the capital's administration, and Klitschko personally, are experiencing political pressure, and intimated that it was the "central government" that was exerting this pressure.

Source: Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram

Quote from Klitschko: "There is a fierce campaign to discredit the Kyiv city government and me personally. Relentless searches paralyse the work of city [administration] departments and services. Chaos is being introduced into the capital’s wartime management, and critical infrastructure facilities are not able to keep up with their normal workload. The same documents are being requested again and again…

They are trying their best to ruin Klitschko’s reputation, but they won’t be able to find anything against me, so they are handing suspicion notices to my subordinates and loudly accusing them of being guilty. But when those cases crumble in court, we won’t be offered any apologies."

Advertisement:

Details: Klitschko mentioned the arrest of Roman Tkachuk, director of the Municipal Security Department of the Kyiv City State Administration, suspected of gross negligence that entailed grave consequences.

The Kyiv mayor said he was outraged with Tkachuk’s arrest, particularly given the fact that "not a single district head [in Kyiv] responsible for setting up shelters and in charge of allocating and disbursing [government] funds has been affected".

Klitschko stressed that district heads are accountable to the central government [rather than Klitschko himself and the city administration – ed.] and asked: "So how can we be talking about objectivity and the absence of political motives [in pursuing charges against the Klitschko administration officials, rather than the officials accountable to the central government – ed.]?"

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

However, Klitschko did not clarify who he thought was responsible for recent political intimidation against him.

Quote from Klitschko: "Someone wants to establish control over the capital once again. Have we already won [in the war against Russia]? Is Klitschko now [Ukraine’s] biggest problem?"

Background

  • On 15 June, Ukrainska Pravda reported that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may soon remove Vitalii Klitschko from the office of the head of the Kyiv City State Administration. Under such circumstances, Klitschko will still remain the mayor of Kyiv.
  • The President’s Office is likely considering appointing Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister of Strategic Industries, as the new head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:06
Zelenskyy: We should finally legalise cannabis-based medicine
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
All News
Advertisement: