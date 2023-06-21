Latvia to hand over all its helicopters to Ukraine

Latvia has made a political decision to transfer to Ukraine all the helicopters at the disposal of its armed forces.

Source: Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karinš during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on 21 June, as reported by European Pravda correspondent

Details: Karinš said that his government decided to provide military assistance to Ukraine back in November-December 2021, when the threat of a full-scale Russian invasion was actively discussed, with the first Stinger man-portable air defence systems arriving in Ukraine the day before the full-scale invasion.

Quote: "Our government has since spent more than 1.3% of our GDP on various aid to Ukraine, including 1% on military aid. All of our Stinger missiles are now in Ukraine. We had a helicopter fleet, with the last of them still being repainted so they can be used; the last of them will go to Ukraine," he added.

Details: The Latvian prime minister also noted that his country provides training for about 3,000 military personnel, as well as assistance with drones and ammunition, apart from humanitarian and financial aid.

"My message to you is simple: if a small country like Latvia can spend 1.3% of its GDP, so can you. We are not the richest nation, but it is possible, and as a politician, I can say that it is also useful from a political point of view. The more you help, the higher your ratings are," Karinš stated.

Previously: The Latvian prime minister also said that Ukraine's partners should find a way to use frozen Russian assets to recover Ukraine.

