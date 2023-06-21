All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Latvia to hand over all its helicopters to Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 21 June 2023, 18:10

Latvia has made a political decision to transfer to Ukraine all the helicopters at the disposal of its armed forces.

Source: Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karinš during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on 21 June, as reported by European Pravda correspondent

Details: Karinš said that his government decided to provide military assistance to Ukraine back in November-December 2021, when the threat of a full-scale Russian invasion was actively discussed, with the first Stinger man-portable air defence systems arriving in Ukraine the day before the full-scale invasion.

Quote: "Our government has since spent more than 1.3% of our GDP on various aid to Ukraine, including 1% on military aid. All of our Stinger missiles are now in Ukraine. We had a helicopter fleet, with the last of them still being repainted so they can be used; the last of them will go to Ukraine," he added.

Advertisement:

Details: The Latvian prime minister also noted that his country provides training for about 3,000 military personnel, as well as assistance with drones and ammunition, apart from humanitarian and financial aid.

"My message to you is simple: if a small country like Latvia can spend 1.3% of its GDP, so can you. We are not the richest nation, but it is possible, and as a politician, I can say that it is also useful from a political point of view. The more you help, the higher your ratings are," Karinš stated.

Previously: The Latvian prime minister also said that Ukraine's partners should find a way to use frozen Russian assets to recover Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:06
Zelenskyy: We should finally legalise cannabis-based medicine
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
All News
Advertisement: