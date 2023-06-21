All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Latvia to hand over all its helicopters to Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 21 June 2023, 18:10

Latvia has made a political decision to transfer to Ukraine all the helicopters at the disposal of its armed forces.

Source: Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karinš during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on 21 June, as reported by European Pravda correspondent

Details: Karinš said that his government decided to provide military assistance to Ukraine back in November-December 2021, when the threat of a full-scale Russian invasion was actively discussed, with the first Stinger man-portable air defence systems arriving in Ukraine the day before the full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Our government has since spent more than 1.3% of our GDP on various aid to Ukraine, including 1% on military aid. All of our Stinger missiles are now in Ukraine. We had a helicopter fleet, with the last of them still being repainted so they can be used; the last of them will go to Ukraine," he added.

Details: The Latvian prime minister also noted that his country provides training for about 3,000 military personnel, as well as assistance with drones and ammunition, apart from humanitarian and financial aid.

"My message to you is simple: if a small country like Latvia can spend 1.3% of its GDP, so can you. We are not the richest nation, but it is possible, and as a politician, I can say that it is also useful from a political point of view. The more you help, the higher your ratings are," Karinš stated.

Previously: The Latvian prime minister also said that Ukraine's partners should find a way to use frozen Russian assets to recover Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: