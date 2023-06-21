All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


President's Office hopes for "open-ended" invitation for Ukraine to join NATO at Vilnius summit

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 21:42

Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, believes that the NATO summit in Vilnius should end with an invitation for Kyiv to join the alliance "as soon as conditions allow".

Source: European Pravda, citing a speech Yermak made on Wednesday during discussions at the Atlantic Council, an American think tank

"We expect that Ukraine will be invited to join NATO with an open date. We, like everyone else in the world, need a strong signal: that no one can change the path to Ukraine's membership of NATO – it has been decided, and it will happen," he said.

Advertisement:

Yermak clarified that before directly joining NATO, Ukraine must receive security guarantees that will give it "enough opportunities for defence" until it integrates into the Alliance.

"No argument against Ukraine's membership of NATO goes beyond speculation and fear. During more than a year of war, Ukraine has constantly proved that Russia's threats are more of a bluff than a danger," Yermak said.

He also pointed out that the state of war cannot be an obstacle to inviting Ukraine to join the alliance, since in that case "Russia will do its utmost to drag out the war indefinitely."

As is well known, Ukraine seeks to achieve clear wording regarding its prospects of becoming a member of the North Atlantic alliance at NATO’s July summit in Vilnius.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday that London would be "very supportive" if Ukraine could get through the simplified process of joining NATO.

According to Le Monde, France has changed its cautious stance regarding Ukraine's membership of NATO.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: