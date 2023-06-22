IAEA does not confirm mining of Zaporizhzhia NPP cooling pond, but explosives were found elsewhere

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) does not confirm the mining of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) cooling pond but states that the plant is mined around the perimeter and in some places inside.

Source: IAEA press service

Quote: "No mines were observed at the site during the Director General’s visit, including the cooling pond. However, the IAEA is aware of previous placement of mines outside the plant perimeter, which the Agency has previously reported, and also at particular places inside - which security personnel [run by Russian invaders] at the plant explained were for defensive purposes," the statement reads.

Details: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi explained that the Agency's assessment of these specific locations was that while the presence of any explosive device did not meet safety standards, the core safety functions of the facility "would not be significantly affected". The issue continues to be monitored with "great attention".

"The nuclear safety and security situation at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is extremely fragile. The loss of the Kakhovka reservoir was a catastrophe for the region as a whole and has also added to the severe difficulties for this major nuclear power plant.

Now more than ever, all sides must fully adhere to the IAEA’s basic principles designed to prevent a nuclear accident. We will intensify our efforts to help ensure nuclear safety and security, while also providing assistance to the affected region in other ways," Grossi added.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is likely preparing to commit a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which could lead to a radiation leak.

On 20 June, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that Russian invaders had additionally mined Zaporizhzhia NPP, in particular, the cooling pond.

