Russia tried to attack dam in Kryvyi Rih with Kindzhal missiles – adviser to head of Ukrainian President's Office

Russia is considering committing a major terrorist act in the south-east of Ukraine with the goal of creating a deserted "sanitary zone", and with this goal tried to attack a dam in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Kindzhal missiles.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine

"Russia will not be able to keep the city of Eneghodar in a medium term so it is considering a large-scale terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in order to stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive and create a non-inhabitable sanitary grey zone, fixated for the next several years as a part of a territorial status-quo without ceasing fire," he wrote on 22 June on Twitter.

"The attempts of Kindzhal attacks on the dam in Kryvyi Rih are also a part of this strategy," Podoliak added.

Podoliak reminded that at the moment the ZNPP is being additionally mined, including its cooling pools.

"Whether the Kremlin implements this scenario depends exclusively on the reaction of the international community. Red lines must be drawn, the consequences must be announced. Not tomorrow. Today," he stressed.

Background:

On 21 June, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, reported that the Russians mined a cooler of the ZNPP.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) does not confirm the mining of the cooler of the ZNPP but states that the perimeter and some places inside the ZNPP have been mined.

On 22 June, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, reported that the Defence Intelligence received the information that Russia considers committing a terrorist act at the ZNPP with radiation outburst.

The Kryvyi Rih dam was already attacked by the Russians in 2022. In the middle of September the Russians struck the dam and damaged two sluices. Due to this, a leakage of water with the speed of 240 cubes a second occurred. The water level in the Inhulets River rose over two metres. There was also a threat that two districts of the city, in which 150,000 people lived, would simply be swept away by the water.

