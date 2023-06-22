Security Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has shared a video in which its drone attacks a position of Russian occupation forces and intercepts a conversation of Russian soldiers injured in the drone strike.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from the SSU: "A task force from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea branch of the Security Service of Ukraine carried out an attack on a Russian position near Kherson as [the Russians] were getting into a boat.

SSU officers intercepted their conversation at the time when they were being attacked by the drone, and we just had to share this wonderful opera performed by injured Russians."

Details: The video shared by the SSU indicates that the Russian position was located on the Dnipro’s left bank, near Nova Kakhovka, in an area flooded after the Kakhovka power plant explosion.

In the intercepted conversation, Russian soldiers ask their colleagues whether the drone that they noticed in the sky is a Russian drone. Their interlocutors tell them it is not. At this moment, the SSU drone drops two VOG explosive devices. The Russians say three of them have been injured, and one is in severe condition.

