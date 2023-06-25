Explosion rocked city of Zaporizhzhia

An explosion occurred while an air-raid warning was in force in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 24-25 June.

Source: Suspilne news outlet

Details: Suspilne reported that an explosion has occurred in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Before that, an air-raid warning was issued in the city and the surrounding oblast.

The Air Force of Ukraine urged local residents to stay in shelters because of the use of ballistic weapons from the occupied territory.

