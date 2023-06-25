All Sections
US intelligence knew that Prigozhin was planning coup in Russia – CNN

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 25 June 2023, 05:40
US intelligence knew that Prigozhin was planning coup in Russia – CNN

US intelligence believes that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), had been planning to challenge the Russian military leadership for quite some time.

Source: CNN, citing sources

Details: According to those briefed, the ultimate aim of Prigozhin’s plans was unclear.

Earlier this week, US intelligence officials briefed congressional leaders known as the Gang of Eight on Wagner's movements and equipment build-up near Russia, two of the sources said.

US and Western intelligence officials saw signs that Prigozhin was preparing for such a move, including by amassing weapons and ammunition.

In addition, according to one CNN source, they believe that Prigozhin's claims of a lack of ammunition for operations in Ukraine were deliberate deception to help lay the foundation for a potential military challenge to the Russian leadership.

A source familiar with the intelligence said "it all happened very quickly," and it was difficult to determine how seriously Prigozhin was threatening the Russian military and where he was going to withdraw his troops.

Background:

Advertisement: