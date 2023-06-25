US intelligence knew that Prigozhin was planning coup in Russia – CNN
US intelligence believes that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), had been planning to challenge the Russian military leadership for quite some time.
Source: CNN, citing sources
Details: According to those briefed, the ultimate aim of Prigozhin’s plans was unclear.
Earlier this week, US intelligence officials briefed congressional leaders known as the Gang of Eight on Wagner's movements and equipment build-up near Russia, two of the sources said.
US and Western intelligence officials saw signs that Prigozhin was preparing for such a move, including by amassing weapons and ammunition.
In addition, according to one CNN source, they believe that Prigozhin's claims of a lack of ammunition for operations in Ukraine were deliberate deception to help lay the foundation for a potential military challenge to the Russian leadership.
A source familiar with the intelligence said "it all happened very quickly," and it was difficult to determine how seriously Prigozhin was threatening the Russian military and where he was going to withdraw his troops.
Background:
- On the evening of 23 June, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagner mercenaries’ rear camps. He therefore deployed 25,000 of his mercenaries "to restore justice".
- Prigozhin claimed that his forces had taken control of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don, including the air base, and were heading "to Moscow" and that his soldiers had shot down three Russian helicopters. Wagner mercenaries also seized military facilities in the Russian city of Voronezh.
- In an emergency address on 24 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was "fighting for survival" and that attempts were being made to "organise a rebellion" in the country.
- UK Defence Intelligence reported that Wagner Group fighters were aiming to reach Moscow.
- On the afternoon of 24 June, Russian media reported that the Office of the President of the Russian Federation anticipated that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group fighters were likely to reach Moscow’s outskirts in the next few hours, with fighting expected near Russia’s capital. Ukrainian intelligence had information that Putin had urgently left Moscow for his residence in Valdai.
