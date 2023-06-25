Russians trying to restrain advance of Ukrainian defenders on two fronts – General Staff report

Russian occupation forces are on the defensive and trying to restrain the advance of the Defence Forces on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 25 June

Details: The Russians launched a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine over the past day, using 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 9 Kh-22 missiles, 2 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles, 2 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 3 Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones.

The air defence forces shot down 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, a Kalibr cruise missile and 3 Shahed attack drones. Russian terrorists fired Kh-22 missiles at the cities of Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih.

Civilians have unfortunately been killed and wounded as a result of the Russian terrorist attack, including children with moderate injuries. Moreover, dozens of private houses, civilian outbuildings and more than 50 private civilian vehicles have been completely destroyed and damaged.

In total, over the past day, the Russians launched 53 missile and 15 air strikes, and fired about 50 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

The Russians keep focusing their main efforts on the Lyman, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, with over 29 combat clashes taking place over the past day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence in the districts bordering Ukraine. They performed mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Halahanivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Novovasylivka, Chuikivka, Rudenka, Fotovyzh and Volfyne in Sumy Oblast; and Okip, Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Pylna, Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Bochkove, Budarky and Chuhunivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Berestove. The settlements of Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensives towards the village of Vesele. They carried out airstrikes in and around Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast. Russian units shelled the settlements of Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensives near Ivanivske in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast suffered from Russian artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians carried out airstrikes in and around Avdiivka and Sieverne in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces bombarded the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Keramik, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Umanske, Vesele, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Russians carried out offensive operations near Marinka, but failed to achieve anything. Russian forces bombarded the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Heorhiivka, Kurakhove and Oleksiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians performed airstrikes in and around Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Makarivka. The settlements of Katerynivka, Bohoiavlenka, Novomykhailivka, Blahodatne, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Novoukrainka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian attack.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continue to conduct defensive operations, focusing their main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops. Russian units carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Novodanylivka, Orikhiv and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They bombarded 50 settlements, including Novodarivka, Levadne, Poltavka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Bilohiria, Orikhiv and Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and Dudchany, Beryslav, Vesele, Kozatske, Mykilske, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Bilozerka, Dniprovske and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast.

Over the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force has carried out 18 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and destroyed an anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the Russians. In addition, Ukrainian defenders shot down six reconnaissance UAVs.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a Strela anti-aircraft missile system, 3 clusters of Russian manpower and military equipment, 12 grenade launchers at their firing positions and 2 electronic warfare systems over the past day.

