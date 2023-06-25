It was estimated that in Rostov-on-Don alone, the mercenaries of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) damaged over 10,000 square metres of roadway on 24 June.

Source: Alexei Logvinenko, Mayor of Rostov-on-Don, quoted by Russian state-owned news agency RBK

Quote: "After the units of Wagner PMC left the city, road services began their work. Experts conducted a survey of the roads along which ran the path of military equipment.

According to preliminary data, over 10,000 square metres of roadway was damaged."

Reference: Mercenaries of the Wagner PMC deployed armoured vehicles on civilian roads, and at that time the Russian army attacked them with military aircraft.

The Russian authorities themselves destroyed roads in Moscow Oblast in order to stop the movement of Wagner terrorists.

