All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Prigozhin's Press Secretary claims he is "out of touch"

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 June 2023, 15:29
Prigozhin's Press Secretary claims he is out of touch
PRIGOZHIN LEAVES ROSTOV ON 24 JUNE, PHOTO FROM WAGNER'S TELEGRAM CHANNEL

The press service of Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier of the Wagner Private Military Company,  has said that he has not been in touch yet. The media note that his current location is unknown.

Source: Meduza; RTVI

Details: The media noted that Prigozhin was last seen when he left Rostov in the evening of 24 June, and his current location is unknown.

The press service replied to the journalists that Prigozhin would answer all questions when "he will get in touch normally".

Advertisement:

Quote: "He says hi to everyone and will answer questions when he will get in touch normally."

More details: Meanwhile, the press service said that their recruitment headquarters in Astrakhan and Voronezh continue to work, adding that they were "allowed".

Background: Ukrainian special services doubt that the Wagner Group mercenaries went to Belarus.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

CNN journalists believe that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not forgive Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, for his rebellion and will try to kill him in Belarus. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: