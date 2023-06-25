All Sections
Prigozhin's Press Secretary claims he is "out of touch"

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 June 2023, 15:29
Prigozhin's Press Secretary claims he is out of touch
PRIGOZHIN LEAVES ROSTOV ON 24 JUNE, PHOTO FROM WAGNER'S TELEGRAM CHANNEL

The press service of Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier of the Wagner Private Military Company,  has said that he has not been in touch yet. The media note that his current location is unknown.

Source: Meduza; RTVI

Details: The media noted that Prigozhin was last seen when he left Rostov in the evening of 24 June, and his current location is unknown.

The press service replied to the journalists that Prigozhin would answer all questions when "he will get in touch normally".

Quote: "He says hi to everyone and will answer questions when he will get in touch normally."

More details: Meanwhile, the press service said that their recruitment headquarters in Astrakhan and Voronezh continue to work, adding that they were "allowed".

Background: Ukrainian special services doubt that the Wagner Group mercenaries went to Belarus.

CNN journalists believe that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not forgive Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, for his rebellion and will try to kill him in Belarus. 

