Prigozhin possibly promised dismissal of Russia’s Defence Minister and General Staff Chief

Ukrainian intelligence services suggest that Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier of the Wagner Private Military Company, might have been promised the dismissal of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and several other military officials, sources told Ukrainska Pravda.

Source: Sources of Ukrainska Pravda in the Ukrainian special services

Details: Sources note that in exchange for turning the convoys of Wagner Group’s forces away from Moscow, Prigozhin could have been promised the dismissal of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov and other minor Russian officials with whom the owner of the Wagner PMC is in conflict.

The sources also cast doubt on whether the Wagnerites will actually move to Belarus.

Previously: On the evening of Saturday, 24 June, the press service of the self-proclaimed President of Belarus announced that Aleksandr Lukashenko held talks with Yevgeny Prigozhin, and he accepted the proposal to stop the movement of the Wagnerites on the territory of Russia.

Afterwards, Prigozhin announced that his mercenaries were turning their convoys around and going in the opposite direction to the field camps.

Later, the Kremlin announced that the criminal case against Prigozhin would be closed and he would "go to Belarus".

