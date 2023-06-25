All Sections
​​It is possible that Putin will kill Prigozhin in Belarus – CNN

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 June 2023, 12:06
YEVGENY PRIGOZHIN, FOUNDER OF WAGNER PMC, GETTY IMAGES

CNN journalists believe that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not forgive Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, for his rebellion. 

Source: former CNN Moscow bureau chief Jean Dougherty, quoted by the news outlet

Quote from Dougherty: "Putin doesn’t forgive traitors. Even if Putin says, ‘Prigozhin, you go to Belarus,’ he is still a traitor and I think Putin will never forgive that…" 

"If I were Putin, I would be worried about those people on the streets of Rostov cheering the Wagner people as they leave.

Why are average Russians on the street cheering people who just tried to carry out a coup?" Dougherty said. "That means that maybe they support them or they like them. Whatever it is, it’s really bad news for Putin." 

Details: She added that it was entirely possible that Prigozhin would "be killed in Belarus", but it was a difficult dilemma for Moscow because as long as Prigozhin "has some type of support, he is a threat, regardless of where he is".

Previously: On Saturday evening, the press service of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus announced that Aleksandr Lukashenko held talks with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Private Military Company, and he accepted the proposal to stop the movement of the Wagnerites on the territory of Russia. 

After that, Prigozhin declared that his mercenaries were turning their convoys around and going in the opposite direction to the field camps. 

Later, the Kremlin announced that the criminal case against Prigozhin would be closed and he would "go to Belarus."

Background: 

