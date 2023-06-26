All Sections
NATO has to strengthen its eastern borders if Belarus accepts Prigozhin – Lithuanian President

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 26 June 2023, 05:28
NATO has to strengthen its eastern borders if Belarus accepts Prigozhin – Lithuanian President
GITANAS NAUSEDA, PHOTO: EKONOMICHNA PRAVDA

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has warned that NATO will have to strengthen its eastern borders if Belarus accepts Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Source: The Guardian citing Nausėda after a meeting of the State Security Council, at which they discussed the attempted rebellion of the Wagner mercenaries.

Quote: "If Prigozhin or part of the Wagner group ends up in Belarus with unclear plans and unclear intentions, it will only mean that we need to further strengthen the security of our eastern borders."

Previously: Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda reacted to the events in Russia, where mercenaries from the Wagner Group launched an armed rebellion.

Background:

