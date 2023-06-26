NATO has to strengthen its eastern borders if Belarus accepts Prigozhin – Lithuanian President

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has warned that NATO will have to strengthen its eastern borders if Belarus accepts Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Source: The Guardian citing Nausėda after a meeting of the State Security Council, at which they discussed the attempted rebellion of the Wagner mercenaries.

Quote: "If Prigozhin or part of the Wagner group ends up in Belarus with unclear plans and unclear intentions, it will only mean that we need to further strengthen the security of our eastern borders."

Advertisement:

Previously: Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda reacted to the events in Russia, where mercenaries from the Wagner Group launched an armed rebellion.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!