Russians shell factory in Nikopol, killing two people

Two people were killed in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, in the shelling that occurred in the afternoon of 26 June.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In the afternoon, the Ruscists hit Nikopol with heavy artillery. They targeted a private enterprise. They killed two of its employees, a 51-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man.

Another 49-year-old man was injured. He suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound. He was hospitalised in a moderate condition."

Details: There is destruction on the affected object.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

