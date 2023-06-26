All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians shell factory in Nikopol, killing two people

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 26 June 2023, 16:35
Russians shell factory in Nikopol, killing two people

Two people were killed in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, in the shelling that occurred in the afternoon of 26 June. 

Source: Serhii Lysak, the  head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In the afternoon, the Ruscists hit Nikopol with heavy artillery. They targeted a private enterprise. They killed two of its employees, a 51-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man.

Another 49-year-old man was injured. He suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound. He was hospitalised in a moderate condition." 

Advertisement:

Details: There is destruction on the affected object. 

The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: