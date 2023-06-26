All Sections
Zelenskyy and National Security and Defence Council gave a month for local authorities to deal with shelters situation

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 26 June 2023, 17:30
ZELENSKYY AND OLEKSII DANILOV, SECRETARY OF UKRAINE'S NATIONAL SECURITY AND DEFENCE COUNCIL, GETTY IMAGES

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has implemented the decision of the National Security and Defence Council to restore bomb shelters throughout Ukraine by 25 July 2023.

Source: decree No 353, the text of which is published on the President’s Office website.

Details: The National Security and Defence Council deemed unsatisfactory the work of ensuring that shelters are ready for use in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy oblasts, Zhytomyr district of Zhytomyr Oblast, Bila Tserkva district of Kyiv Oblast, Konotop district of Sumy Oblast, cities of Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Dnipro, Konotop, Bila Tserkva.

By its decision, the National Security and Defence Council orders the Cabinet of Ministers, local administrations and local self-government bodies to immediately bring to disciplinary responsibility the heads and other officials responsible for the maintenance and operation of problematic bomb shelters.

The National Security and Defence Council gave the task to oblast military administrations and the Kyiv City Military Administration, together with local self-government bodies, to provide "unhindered round-the-clock access" to shelters until 25 July, and provide the population with online access to information about existing bomb shelters.

Also, during this period, it is necessary to create call centres for reception, processing and prompt response to citizens' appeals, to develop electronic maps of shelters, chatbots and other information resources.

In addition, the National Security and Defence Council decided to increase the fund of shelters in two ways:

  • By building new shelters, both stationary and modular;
  • By adapting underground structures for use as shelters.

Background: On 23 June, the National Security and Defence Council held a meeting on the condition of shelters in Ukraine. Based on the results, Zelenskyy promised to implement appropriate personnel decisions.

