Zelenskyy visits the Berdiansk front and presents Ukrainian soldiers with awards
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the positions of Ukrainian defence forces on the Berdiansk front and presented Ukrainian soldiers with awards.
Source: President Zelenskyy on Telegram
Quote: "It was very important for me to visit the frontline positions of Ukrainian forces on the Berdiansk front. I was particularly glad to meet the 3rd Battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
I am grateful to you for defending Ukraine, fighting for our independence and freedom – the freedom of each and every one of us. Take care of yourselves. If you can protect your lives, you will protect Ukraine."
Details: Zelenskyy also presented Ukrainian soldiers with awards.
