Zelenskyy visits the Berdiansk front and presents Ukrainian soldiers with awards

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 26 June 2023, 21:33
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the positions of Ukrainian defence forces on the Berdiansk front and presented Ukrainian soldiers with awards.

Source: President Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "It was very important for me to visit the frontline positions of Ukrainian forces on the Berdiansk front. I was particularly glad to meet the 3rd Battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

I am grateful to you for defending Ukraine, fighting for our independence and freedom – the freedom of each and every one of us. Take care of yourselves. If you can protect your lives, you will protect Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy also presented Ukrainian soldiers with awards.

