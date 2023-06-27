All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin thanks security forces for "suppressing" rebellion and shows Shoigu

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 27 June 2023, 00:06
Putin thanks security forces for suppressing rebellion and shows Shoigu
SCREENSHOT FROM KREMLIN'S VIDEO

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with the heads of law enforcement agencies. He thanked them for "suppressing" the rebellion of Wagner Group mercenaries.

Source: kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS; Kremlin press service

Quote: "I have gathered you here to thank you for your work over the past few days, as well as to discuss the current situation and the tasks we face after analysing  the events that have taken place in the country."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu made a public appearance for the first time since the rebellion.

Apart from Shoigu, the following officials also attended the meeting: Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council;  Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Minister of Internal Affairs; Aleksandr Bortnikov, Director of the FSB; Viktor Zolotov, Director of the Federal Service of National Guard Troops; Dmitry Kochnev, Head of the Federal Guard Service, and Aleksandr Bastrykin, Chairman of the Investigative Committee.

 
 
 
 

Background:

  • Yevgeny Prigozhin claims that the Wagnerites advanced 780 km into Russian territory in a day, stopping short of Moscow by only 200 km. Prigozhin boasted that his fighters had managed to seize the Russian Ministry of Defence facilities without resistance.
  • In addition, according to some reports, the Russian army lost six helicopters and one passenger plane along with the pilots.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: