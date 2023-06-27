All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force shares good and bad news about Kh-22 missiles

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 27 June 2023, 13:29
Ukrainian Air Force shares good and bad news about Kh-22 missiles

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has used approximately 140 non-precise Kh-22 missiles for attacks on Ukraine, they are no longer manufactured because they are outdated, but the aggressor state still has these missiles in stock.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast.

Quote: "These weapons are outdated, they are not high-precision, they are throwing them around densely populated cities, what else can you call it if not terrorism against our nation. In such tension and such terror, Russia is trying to put pressure on Ukraine, wants to break our spirit, force us to make some concessions.

They still have enough of those missiles. I would like to remind you that we even handed over these missiles together with Tu-22 aircraft at a time, both in debt for gas and as part of the disarmament of Ukraine...

Unfortunately, Russia still has those missiles, hundreds of units. They have already used about 140 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The good news is that the Russians no longer produce these missiles, it is an outdated Soviet missile.

In addition to not being manufactured, these missiles very often do not reach their targets (perhaps they are not stored properly). This is one of the positives for us."

Details: Ihnat emphasised that it is almost impossible to shoot down Kh-22 missiles flying along a ballistic trajectory with the usual means of Ukrainian air defence.

This missile can be shot down by anti-missile systems such as Patriot, or other systems capable of shooting down ballistics. At the same time, there are few such systems in Ukraine at the moment.

