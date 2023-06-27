All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Czechia promises more military equipment for Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 27 June 2023, 18:14

Czech Defence Minister Jana Černohová has stated that the Czech army still has some equipment in its stocks that could be provided to Ukraine.

Source: Černohová during a press conference attended by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, as reported by European Pravda, citing Ceske Noviny.

Details: "We still have options from the army’s supplies," Černohová said, as quoted by Reuters.

Černohová also pointed out that her country's army will take into account the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine when making purchases and developing its defence strategy, which the Czech Ministry of Defence plans to complete by September 2023.

Advertisement:

Petr Fiala, meanwhile, said that from January to May 2023, Czechia provided Ukraine with 24 tanks, 76 infantry fighting vehicles and 645 anti-tank guided missiles, 16 special vehicles for air defence systems, 57,000 pieces of ammunition for guns and howitzers, and 144 anti-aircraft guns.

Additionally, Ukraine has received other military assets, equipment, spare parts and fuel, as well as radiation, chemical and biological protective equipment.

Fiala noted that the Czech government has also negotiated the supply of hundreds of additional heavy military vehicles under licence or in cooperation with foreign partners.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Czechia plans to provide Ukraine with military aid worth roughly US$25-29 million, mostly equipment from storage facilities that has not been used by the Czech army.

In February, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that the value of the government's military assistance to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion had reached CZK 10 billion (€422 million), and the Czech defence industry had sent weapons worth a further CZK 30 billion (€1.27 billion).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: