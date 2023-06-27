All Sections
Czechia promises more military equipment for Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 27 June 2023, 18:14

Czech Defence Minister Jana Černohová has stated that the Czech army still has some equipment in its stocks that could be provided to Ukraine.

Source: Černohová during a press conference attended by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, as reported by European Pravda, citing Ceske Noviny.

Details: "We still have options from the army’s supplies," Černohová said, as quoted by Reuters.

Černohová also pointed out that her country's army will take into account the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine when making purchases and developing its defence strategy, which the Czech Ministry of Defence plans to complete by September 2023.

Petr Fiala, meanwhile, said that from January to May 2023, Czechia provided Ukraine with 24 tanks, 76 infantry fighting vehicles and 645 anti-tank guided missiles, 16 special vehicles for air defence systems, 57,000 pieces of ammunition for guns and howitzers, and 144 anti-aircraft guns.

Additionally, Ukraine has received other military assets, equipment, spare parts and fuel, as well as radiation, chemical and biological protective equipment.

Fiala noted that the Czech government has also negotiated the supply of hundreds of additional heavy military vehicles under licence or in cooperation with foreign partners.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Czechia plans to provide Ukraine with military aid worth roughly US$25-29 million, mostly equipment from storage facilities that has not been used by the Czech army.

In February, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that the value of the government's military assistance to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion had reached CZK 10 billion (€422 million), and the Czech defence industry had sent weapons worth a further CZK 30 billion (€1.27 billion).

Advertisement: