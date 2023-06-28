All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Air Force says Russian tactical aircraft are active

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 28 June 2023, 08:25

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has noticed that Russian tactical aircraft are active in the southeast on the morning of 28 June.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Activity by enemy tactical aircraft has been observed on the southeastern front! There is a threat of the use of aircraft ordnance!

Advertisement:

If there is an air-raid warning, go to the shelter!"

Details: An air-raid warning was issued at Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts as of 08:21.

Update: At 8:45, Ukraine’s Air Force reported a high risk of missile attacks in Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.  

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: