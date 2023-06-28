Ukraine's Air Force says Russian tactical aircraft are active

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has noticed that Russian tactical aircraft are active in the southeast on the morning of 28 June.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Activity by enemy tactical aircraft has been observed on the southeastern front! There is a threat of the use of aircraft ordnance!

If there is an air-raid warning, go to the shelter!"

Details: An air-raid warning was issued at Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts as of 08:21.

Update: At 8:45, Ukraine’s Air Force reported a high risk of missile attacks in Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

