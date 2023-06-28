All Sections
Presence of Wagner Group in Belarus requires very tough response from NATO – Polish President

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 08:56

The presence of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in Belarus is a very serious issue that requires a tough response from NATO.

Source: Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday in The Hague at a press conference together with the leaders of several Alliance countries, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Onet

Details: Duda said that this is one of the main issues that he hopes NATO leaders will discuss at the Vilnius summit in July.

Quote: "I think it [Wagner Group staying in Belarus – ed.] needs certain decisions. It is difficult to say whether they will be adopted during the upcoming Vilnius summit, because it is a rather complicated process, but I hope that we will discuss it," said Duda.

He said that the Wagner Group in Belarus and Prigozhin's presence there is "a very serious and disturbing problem".

"We need to make some decisions, very strong decisions. In my opinion, this requires a very tough response from NATO," Duda said.

Background: Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, considers it premature to draw conclusions about the effects of the presence of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his troops in Belarus on the security of the Alliance.

On Tuesday, 27 June, the foreign ministers of two Baltic states urged the North Atlantic Alliance to strengthen its eastern borders in response to the stationing of fighters from the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) in Belarus.

