Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 28 June 2023, 11:25
Oleksiy Reznikov, photo by Getty Images

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov believes that the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) rebellion has exposed the fundamental weakness of Vladimir Putin's regime, but Ukrainians should not rely on further "rebellions and riots" in Russia.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov in an interview with Financial Times

Details: Reznikov has stated that the rebellion of the Wagner PMC last weekend showed the weakness of the Putin regime, even though Yevgeny Prigozhin's mercenaries did not reach Moscow.

"It’s like a snowball. The bigger it gets, the faster it rolls," Reznikov adds, meaning the self-destructive features of the regime. 

At the same time, Reznikov has warned Ukraine against relying on further "mutinies and riots" in Russia to achieve success on the battlefield.

According to him, there are no immediate signs of a drop in morale in Russian units.

"Once it gets hot, we’ll see how resilient they are," he said, meaning future counteroffensive operations.

"We need to trust in our security and defence forces as well as our partners providing weapons," Reznikov added, highlighting the fact that these factors are more "predictable" than the situation in Russia.

While the Prigozhin-led rebellion has not yet changed the balance of power on the battlefield, Reznikov has said it has become a "vivid illustration" of Russia's vulnerability.

Quote: "This helps the west realise that they are investing in Ukraine for a reason, that Ukraine’s victory is absolutely real and coming soon."

Details: Reznikov has expressed hopes that the chaos in Russia will encourage Western capitals to further increase arms supplies to help Kyiv on its path to victory.

