Indonesia advises holding referendums on Russian-occupied territories. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 June 2023, 12:29
Indonesia advises holding referendums on Russian-occupied territories. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds
Prabowo Subianto, photo: Ukrinform

Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia, has proposed his own "peace plan" for Ukraine, which calls for an immediate ceasefire, the creation of a demilitarised zone along the current contact line and a "referendum".

Source: Ukrinform, citing Subianto during a speech at Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore; Oleh Nikolenko, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote from Subianto: "First, immediately cease fire and hostilities. Second, withdraw troops on each side 15 kilometres from the current contact line and create a demilitarised zone; and third, create a peacekeeping mission under the auspices of the UN to monitor the observance of the ceasefire regime."

Details: After that, Subianto proposes, with the participation of the UN, to organise and hold referendums in the "disputed territories" in order to "objectively establish the will of the majority of the residents of the disputed territories" regarding their vision of their future.

Quote from Subianto: "I don't know if my proposal is acceptable, but these are specific recommendations for the decision of the forum for the fastest possible de-escalation and the cessation of bloodshed in this armed conflict."

More details: Ukraine replied that it appreciates the attention that Indonesia pays to the issue of restoring peace in Ukraine.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasises that there are no disputed territories between Ukraine and the Russian Federation to hold referendums there.

Quote from Nikolenko: "Having committed an act of aggression, the Russian Federation occupied Crimea and parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. The fact is recorded in official UN documents.

In the occupied territories, the Russian army is committing war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. Russia must withdraw from Ukrainian territories, and Ukraine must restore its territorial integrity within internationally recognised borders. There can be no alternative scenarios.

A ceasefire, a 15-kilometre withdrawal of forces, and the creation of a demilitarised zone will not work either. Russia is now trying in every possible way to disrupt the Ukrainian counteroffensive. A cease-fire without the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine will allow Russia to gain time, regroup, gain a foothold in the occupied territories and accumulate strength for a new wave of aggression."

