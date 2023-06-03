Explosion near railway in Melitopol – mayor

PLACE OF THE EXPLOSION ON THE RAILWAY, MAP FROM IVAN FEDOROV'S TELEGRAM

An explosion occurred on a railway used by the Russians to transport personnel and military equipment. The incident took place not far from the occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "Ukrainian railway against the occupiers.

A few hours ago, the railway tracks near the village of Dolynske, Yakymiv district, stopped working loudly.

The Russians use our railway to transport personnel and military equipment to the front. Minus one way for the Russians."

Background: On 2 June, a car with four collaborators inside was blown up in the occupied Mykhailivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

