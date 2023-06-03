All Sections
White House explains why it does not support calls for ceasefire in Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 3 June 2023, 17:13
The United States supports initiatives by any country to establish peace in Ukraine, but opposes calls for an immediate ceasefire.

Source: European Pravda; online briefing by John Kirby, Coordinator of the White House National Security Council, as reported by Ukrinform

"We will support the efforts of any country if they help to find a way to a lasting peace that is consistent with the principles of the UN Charter. But we cannot and will not support calls for a ceasefire that will simply freeze existing lines of demarcation, legitimise Russia's seizure of territory, and allow Putin to increase his control over regions he has already seized," he said.

According to Kirby, the introduction of such a "truce" would give Russia time to rest, rearm and prepare for a new potential attack.

He also stressed that Russia has yet to show any signs of readiness to engage in diplomacy to achieve a lasting and just peace in Ukraine. Therefore, the United States will continue to support the peace efforts of the Ukrainian side.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rejected calls for a ceasefire or the ceding of Ukrainian land in any "land for peace" formula – prospects which, as he put it, would represent a "Potemkin peace".

