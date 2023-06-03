All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hungarian video showing Crimea as Russian is altered following Kyiv's démarche, but official video goes uncorrected

Saturday, 3 June 2023, 19:56

The government of Hungary has produced a new video calling for a "speedy peace in Ukraine" to replace the previous one in which Crimea was depicted as part of Russia.

Source: European Pravda

Update: A new version of the video has been released. It was shared on a YouTube channel belonging to André Palóc, a senior analyst at the pro-government Századvég Foundation.

Advertisement:

The new video shows Crimea as part of Ukraine. The map is shown as part of a series of images, meaning it could not have been changed by the user.

 
Screenshot from video

Meanwhile, the version of the video on the Hungarian government’s website still shows Crimea as not part of Ukraine.

Before that, the Hungarian government published a video with a call for speedy peace in Ukraine as soon as possible, but in the video, the Crimean peninsula was shown as a part of Russia.

On 3 June, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the notorious video. It called upon Hungary to stop the provocations and adhere to its commitments within its membership in the UN, the EU and NATO.

In addition to this, Ukraine’s Charge d'Affaires in Hungary made an official demarche in front of the Hungarian side.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: