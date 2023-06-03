Hungarian video showing Crimea as Russian is altered following Kyiv's démarche, but official video goes uncorrected

The government of Hungary has produced a new video calling for a "speedy peace in Ukraine" to replace the previous one in which Crimea was depicted as part of Russia.

Source: European Pravda

Update: A new version of the video has been released. It was shared on a YouTube channel belonging to André Palóc, a senior analyst at the pro-government Századvég Foundation.

Advertisement:

The new video shows Crimea as part of Ukraine. The map is shown as part of a series of images, meaning it could not have been changed by the user.

Screenshot from video

Meanwhile, the version of the video on the Hungarian government’s website still shows Crimea as not part of Ukraine.

Before that, the Hungarian government published a video with a call for speedy peace in Ukraine as soon as possible, but in the video, the Crimean peninsula was shown as a part of Russia.

On 3 June, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the notorious video. It called upon Hungary to stop the provocations and adhere to its commitments within its membership in the UN, the EU and NATO.

In addition to this, Ukraine’s Charge d'Affaires in Hungary made an official demarche in front of the Hungarian side.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!