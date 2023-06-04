All Sections
Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine, air defence was operating

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 4 June 2023, 05:02
Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine, air defence was operating
SCREENSHOT OF AN AIR RAID WARNING MAP

An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine on the night of 3-4 June, and air defence systems were activated. 

Source: an air-raid warning map 

Details: The air-raid warning was issued in the capital at 01:48.

It was first issued in the eastern, northern, southern and central regions of Ukraine, and later in the western regions.

Update from 02:30: Currently, only 4 western regions – Zakarpattia, Lviv, Volyn and Rivne oblasts – do not have the air-raid warning issued.

Update from 02:50: The air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine. 

Update from 03:03: The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported a high threat of a Russian air attack and that air defence forces were already activated in the oblast. 

"Do not ignore the air-raid warning and stay in shelters until an all-clear is given, and also remember about the ban on recording videos or taking photos of our defenders operating," Kyiv Oblast Military Administration stated. 

Update from 03:22: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, reported that there was a high threat for the Uman district. 

Update from 03:55: "Odesa Oblast: the situation is under control. At the moment, everything is 4.5.0 [Ukrainian military code for "everything is okay" – ed.]. However, the air-raid warning is still on. Stay in safe places," Serhii Bratchuk, the head of the public council at Odesa Oblast Military Administration, posted on Telegram. 

Update from 05:02: The all-clear was given everywhere in Ukraine, apart from Sumy Oblast.

