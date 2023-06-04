All Sections
Air defence shoots down four out of six Russian cruise missiles

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 June 2023, 08:18
The Air Force of Ukraine has reported shooting down four cruise missiles and three Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 3-4 June.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Details: The Russians launched five Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from Bryansk Oblast, as well as six Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles from six Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea region between 01:00 and 04:00.

Air defence forces destroyed four cruise missiles and three attack drones.

Background: Earlier, Kyiv City Military Administration reported that overnight, air defence forces destroyed all Russian air targets that tried to attack Kyiv. However, they did not specify the number and type of targets downed.

