All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence shoots down four out of six Russian cruise missiles

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 June 2023, 08:18
Air defence shoots down four out of six Russian cruise missiles

The Air Force of Ukraine has reported shooting down four cruise missiles and three Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 3-4 June.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Details: The Russians launched five Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from Bryansk Oblast, as well as six Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles from six Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea region between 01:00 and 04:00.

Advertisement:

Air defence forces destroyed four cruise missiles and three attack drones.

Background: Earlier, Kyiv City Military Administration reported that overnight, air defence forces destroyed all Russian air targets that tried to attack Kyiv. However, they did not specify the number and type of targets downed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: