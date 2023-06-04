Kyiv City Military Administration: Air defence forces destroy all Russian targets flying towards Kyiv
Sunday, 4 June 2023, 05:15
On the night of 3-4 June, Ukrainian anti-aircraft defence forces destroyed all Russian air targets trying to attack Kyiv before they could reach the capital.
Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The Ruscists attacked Ukraine overnight with missiles typically launched from the Caspian Sea by Tu-95MS strategic bombers and UAVs.
According to preliminary reports, not a single aerial target reached the capital. Everything heading towards the city was destroyed by anti-aircraft fire at long range."
Advertisement:
Background:
- On the night of 3-4 June, an air raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine, and air defence was activated in Kyiv Oblast.
- Explosions rang out in the city of Kropyvnytskyi.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!