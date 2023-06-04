All Sections
Two Russian missiles hit airfield near Kropyvnytskyi

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 June 2023, 10:15
Tu-95MS, which attacked Ukraine on the night of 3-4 June, Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat  has said that two Russian cruise missiles struck an operational airfield near the city of Kropyvnytskyi on the night of 3-4 June.

Source: Ihnat during the national 24/7 news broadcast

Quote: "Not  all of the cruise missiles were destroyed; four out of six were shot down.

Unfortunately, they [Russian forces] hit an operational airfield near Kropyvnytskyi."

Details: Ihnat did not elaborate on the aftermath of the attack but noted that air defence needs to be strengthened across Ukraine.

Meanwhile, he added that infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast have been hit.

