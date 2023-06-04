All Sections
Biden's Adviser: Ukraine to achieve success and take back strategically significant territory

Sunday, 4 June 2023, 19:51
Biden's Adviser: Ukraine to achieve success and take back strategically significant territory
Jake Sullivan, photo by Getty Images

Jake Sullivan, US National Security Adviser, described the prospects for the upcoming counterattack of Ukraine as positive.

Source: Sullivan said this on Sunday in an interview with CNN, reports European Pravda

Details: According to Biden's adviser, the military actions of the Ukrainian forces will lead to them taking back "strategically significant territory".

Quote: "Exactly how much, in what places, that will be up to developments on the ground as the Ukrainians get this counteroffensive underway. But we believe that the Ukrainians will meet with success in this counteroffensive." 

Asked whether a counteroffensive would speed up the peace process, Sullivan said developments on the battlefield in Ukraine would have a "major impact" on any future talks between Ukraine and Russia.

"President Zelensky himself has said that this war will end ultimately through diplomacy," the US presidential adviser said.

The United States believes that, together with its allies, it has adequately provided Ukraine with military assistance for the upcoming counteroffensive.

In mid-May, media reported that Ukrainian troops launched "formation" operations ahead of a long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian troops.

