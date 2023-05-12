Ukrainian army starts preparations for counteroffensive

Stock PHOTO by THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE on FACEBOOK

Ukrainian troops have begun "formation" operations ahead of a long-awaited counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Source: CNN, citing a high-ranking American military official and another Western official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Formation" includes strikes on targets such as ammunition storage points, command posts, armoured vehicles and artillery systems to prepare the battlefield for the offensive forces. This is a standard tactic used before major joint operations.

When Ukraine launched its counter-offensive last summer in the southern and northeastern parts of the country, it was similarly preceded by airstrikes to prepare the battlefield for further offensive actions.

According to a senior US military official, these operations of forming the battlefield could last for many days before the central part of any planned Ukrainian offensive.

The "formation" operations may also be aimed at confusing the Russians.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine needs more time to launch a counteroffensive against Russia, as the military still needs pledged Western aid.

Among the supplies that Ukraine is still waiting for are armoured vehicles, including tanks, which Zelenskyy said are arriving in batches.

The president has also expressed his belief in Ukraine's victory before the US elections in November 2024.

