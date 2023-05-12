All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian army starts preparations for counteroffensive

European PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 09:33
Ukrainian army starts preparations for counteroffensive
Stock PHOTO by THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE on FACEBOOK

Ukrainian troops have begun "formation" operations ahead of a long-awaited counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Source: CNN, citing a high-ranking American military official and another Western official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Formation" includes strikes on targets such as ammunition storage points, command posts, armoured vehicles and artillery systems to prepare the battlefield for the offensive forces. This is a standard tactic used before major joint operations.

When Ukraine launched its counter-offensive last summer in the southern and northeastern parts of the country, it was similarly preceded by airstrikes to prepare the battlefield for further offensive actions.

Advertisement:

According to a senior US military official, these operations of forming the battlefield could last for many days before the central part of any planned Ukrainian offensive.

The "formation" operations may also be aimed at confusing the Russians.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine needs more time to launch a counteroffensive against Russia, as the military still needs pledged Western aid.
  • Among the supplies that Ukraine is still waiting for are armoured vehicles, including tanks, which Zelenskyy said are arriving in batches.
  • The president has also expressed his belief in Ukraine's victory before the US elections in November 2024.

More on this story:
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba: Don't think this is our final counteroffensive, we may need to prepare for next one

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: