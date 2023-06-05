All Sections
Russia reports crash of two drones in Kaluga Oblast, on their way to Moscow

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukMonday, 5 June 2023, 08:48
Two drones have crashed on a motorway in Kaluga Oblast in the Russian Federation.

Source: Vladislav Shapsha, the governor of Kaluga Oblast

Quote: "Today [5 June – ed.] in the morning, two UAVs crashed on the M3 Ukraine motorway at the 299th km point (near the settlement of Zhizdra) and the 283rd km point (near the settlement of Duminichi).

No detonation occurred, the area is cordoned off, and operational and technical measures are being taken at the scene."

Details: Later, several Russian Telegram channels simultaneously posted photos of the downed drones.

Duminichi residents also reported that on Sunday evening, they saw a target in the sky, similar to a drone, heading towards Moscow.

 

Residents of the Zhizdra district also said the drone was flying over the motorway at 140-150 km/h on a straight path towards the Russian capital.

Reportedly, the wingspan of the UAV was about 1.5-2 metres, it had a video camera, and it carried no suspended ammunition.

 

