Russians damage building of Imperial Tobacco plant during attack – Forbes

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 5 June 2023, 15:19

A building of a tobacco plant of the international company Imperial Tobacco was damaged during a massive Russian attack on the city of Kyiv on 28 May at night.

Source: Forbes, referring to its sources

Details: Reportedly, at least one wall of the front-end part of the plant was destroyed.

The press service of Imperial Tobacco provided no comment.

Forbes reported that there were no casualties.

Background: On 28 May, the Russians launched nearly 40 cruise missiles and combat UAVs on Kyiv. One of the explosions occurred in the Holosiivskyi district of the city, where the business is located.

