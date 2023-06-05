Russian forces attack Marinka 8 times on 5 June as their offensive on Bakhmut front stalls – General Staff report

Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled eight Russian assaults near the city of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces also made unsuccessful attempts to advance on Ivanivske on the Bakhmut front, but were unsuccessful.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 5 June

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the course of the day, enemy forces conducted 1 missile strike and 19 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to conduct around 30 attacks on our troops’ positions and on civilian settlements. Unfortunately, civilians sustained injuries, and infrastructure facilities were damaged."

Details: There is no evidence that Russia is forming offensive units on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, and the operational situation there remains much the same as before. The Republic of Belarus continues to support Russia’s armed aggression, as Russian soldiers undergo training on Belarusian training grounds.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia continues to maintain its forces in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border. Russian forces conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Ohirtseve and Hatyshche (Kharkiv Oblast). They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Seredyna Buda, Baranivka, Buniakyne, Volfyne, Kindrativka, Velyka Pysarivka, Shevchenkove and Oleksandrivka (Sumy Oblast); and Basove, Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Huriv Kozachok, Udy, Veterynarne, Vysoka Yaruha, Hlyboke, Lukiantsi, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchansk, Mykolaivka, Nesterne, Budarky, Zarubynka, Sheviakivka and Odradne (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Kutkivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka, Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske (Luhansk Oblast).

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) on the Lyman front. They conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast) and shelled Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces carried out assault operations in the vicinity of Ivanivske, but were unsuccessful. Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Toretsk and Bila Hora (Donetsk Oblast). Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Dyliivka and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted an unsuccessful offensive operation in the vicinity of Nevelske. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast) and shelled Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled all eight Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Russian forces also conducted an airstrike on Marinka and shelled Hostre, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian aircraft struck an area near Velyka Novosilka. Russian forces also shelled Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Vremivka and Prechystivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Beryslav (Kherson Oblast) and shelled Burlatske, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopil and Temyrivka (Donetsk Oblast); Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Preobrazhenka, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, Stepove and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Kozatske, Mykilske, Dniprovske and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 18 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated, and 2 on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine’s defence forces downed a Russian reconnaissance drone.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 2 Russian command posts, 10 clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, an anti-aircraft missile system, an ammunition storage point, and 3 field artillery units.

