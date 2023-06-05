All Sections
Iran, which helps Russia kill Ukrainians, will never get nuclear weapons – Antony Blinken

European PravdaMonday, 5 June 2023, 18:58

The United States says that all options are on the table to ensure that Iran will never be able to obtain nuclear weapons and destabilise the region more.

Source: Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State on Monday at an event organised by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC); European Pravda.

Blinken stressed that the commitment of the US to protect Israel is "ironclad" and is not up for negotiation, and the Iranian regime "routinely threatens to wipe Israel off the map" and threatens the security of the entire Middle East region.

"It [Iran – ed.] exports its aggression… including, by arming Russian forces with drones that are being used to kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy its infrastructure. And in return, Russia is providing sophisticated weaponry to Iran," the US Secretary of State said.

He stressed that "Iran cannot – and will not – be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon," and in this regard, Washington is ready to use the path of diplomacy along with economic pressure and deterrence.

"If Iran rejects the path of diplomacy, then, as President Biden has repeatedly made clear, all options are on the table to ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon," the head of American diplomacy stressed.

As part of the 2015 agreement, which then US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, Iran limited its nuclear program in exchange for easing economic sanctions.

Trump again imposed US sanctions on Iran, which led to Tehran resuming its previously banned nuclear work, and it has revived fears of the US, Europe, and Israel that Iran may seek to build a nuclear bomb. Iran denies having such ambitions.

